Atiku: PDP demands Keyamo’s sack from Nigerian govt for alleged abuse of office

The Atiku-Okowa presidential campaign organisation on Sunday demanded the removal of the spokesman for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, from the Federal Executive Council for alleged abuse of office.

The party was reacting to the minister of state for labour and employment’s push for interrogation of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, for alleged corruption by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independence Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The organisation’s spokesman, Daniel Bwala, who made the call at a press conference in Abuja, accused Keyamo of using his position to intimidate the agencies of the government.

He also alleged that the minister has been using public money for self-interest.

Bwala said: “We hereby call on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the minister of state for labour and employment for abusing the privilege that he has.

“It is unfortunate that the minister has been using his office to intimidate the agencies of the Federal Government.”

