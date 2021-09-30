News
Atiku preaches unity, decries poor living conditions in Nigeria
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Thursday urged Nigerians to remain united despite the several challenges rocking the country.
Atiku, who made the call in his goodwill message to mark Nigeria’s 61st independence anniversary and signed by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, expressed concern at the disunity, intolerance, and bigotry sweeping across the country.
He charged governments at all levels to initiate policies that would improve the lives of average Nigerians.
The ex-Vice President also expressed optimism that the country’s future would be brighter.
Atiku said: “I believe that our common interests are greater than those things that divide us. If we spend our energies on division rather than fighting for our common interests, it would be more difficult to bring about positive change to assuage the situation.”
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2019 election noted that Nigeria’s strength lies in her diversity, saying unity would engender the desired change for the national good.
