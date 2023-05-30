Atiku presents 118 exhibits to prove case against Tinubu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday, presented 118 exhibits at the presidential election petition tribunal to prove his case against President Bola Tinubu.

Atiku and his party are challenging the victory of Tinubu, who represented the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 25 election, at the five-member panel headed by Justice Justice Haruna Tsammani.

The petitioners alleged that the election was marred by widespread irregularities and non-compliance with the Electoral Act, 2022 by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

They insisted Tinubu was not duly elected by the majority of lawful votes cast at the election and cited inconsistencies in his age and academic certificates.

At Tuesday’s proceeding, the former Vice President released the first set of exhibits through one of his lawyers, Eyitayo Jegede, the PDP governorship candidate in the 2020 election in Ondo State.

The exhibits include printouts of data obtained from the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and a record of the number of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) used for the election across the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Others are certified copies of the results of the presidential election from the states and FCT.

