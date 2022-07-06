Politics
Atiku proffers reason behind Kuje Prison attacks by Boko Haram terrorists
Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate for the 2023 election, on Wednesday, denounced the terrorist attack on the Kuje correctional centre.
Following a Tuesday night terrorist attack by individuals believed to be Boko Haram insurgents, at least 600 prisoners fled the Kuje jail in the nation’s capital.
Former vice president Atiku responded on Twitter by expressing concern that the tough criminals who escaped the facility may cause more security issues in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.
He claimed that because Nigerians were unable to “establish a regime of law and order in which the arrest and punishment of criminals will be made a priority,” the nation’s security had continued to worsen.
The PDP presidential candidate tweeted, “I am concerned and saddened by reports of the attack on Kuje Prison by suspected terrorists. My concern arises not only from the prospects of the escape of detained terrorists and hardened criminals but of its implications for the security of lives and property to residents of Abuja and its environs.
“I wish to restate what I said on Monday that our inability to enthrone a regime of law & order in which the arrest and prosecution of criminals will be made a priority as a deterrent to copycats is the reason why insecurity continues to fester in our country.”
