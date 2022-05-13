Atiku promises to restructure Nigeria as president

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Friday promised to restructure Nigeria and restore the economy if elected as the country’s president in 2023.

Abubakar, who is one of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirants, stated this while addressing the party delegates and the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, at the Government House in Asaba.

He listed the unity of the country, insecurity, economy, and education as some of the areas he would focus attention on if elected as president next year.

The ex-Vice President stressed that the country was at a cross road and needed an experienced hand to navigate through.

He thanked the delegates for the support given to him at the Port Harcourt convention in 2019 and urged them to vote for him in the PDP presidential convention billed for May 28 and May 29 in Abuja.

Abubakar said the issue of power rotation was enshrined in the party’s constitution, pointing out that what the PDP needed at this time was to grab the power before entrenching rotation.

The former Vice President has repeatedly identified restructuring as a major solution to Nigeria’s challenges and promised to carry it out if given the chance to lead the country.

He said: “We want to thank you very much indeed, particularly for the support that we received from Delta in the last primaries that took place in Port Harcourt.

“We cherished that support and we value that support and we shall not forget that support.

“Having said that, we have come to another season of elections in the country but this season is unique because Nigeria has never found itself in this type of situation facing numerous challenges.

READ ALSO: Atiku under fire for deleting post condemning murder of Sokoto student

“That was why when l declared to run for the presidential election this time around, l identified five key areas that this country requires immediate attention.

“First of all, l identified the lack of unity in our country today.

“Government at all levels must identify with our diversity, and respect our diversity but this has been neglected over time.

“And as a result of that, we have a very divided country and l said l will tackle this disunity on the first day of my presidency if elected.”

He urged the delegates to put competence and credibility above money in casting their votes for aspirants to fly the party’s flag in 2023.

“And as a result of that, we have a very divided country and l said l will tackle this disunity on the first day of my presidency if elected.”

He called on delegates to put competence and credibility above money in casting their votes for aspirants to fly the flag of the party.

On his part, Okowa said Abubakar has the requisite experience to take the country out of its present challenges.

He added that the issue of restructuring was important to the people of the Niger Delta in the choice of who should rule the country in 2023.

Okowa said delegates from the state would scrutinize the presidential aspirants and throw their weight behind the most credible at the primary.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now