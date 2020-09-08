Atiku questions Nigerian govt’s claim it has deregulated the petroleum sector

A former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has doubted the President Muhammadu Buhari government’s claim of deregulation of the petroleum sector.

Atiku said as a businessman, who looks at things from economic perspectives, the price of fuel ought to have come down and not increased since the price of the product came down from where it was in 2019.

He argued that the price of fuel in the US and Europe were currently far lower than they were in 2019.

The Nigerian government had claimed that the last week Increase of petrol pump price was because it deregulated the petroleum sector and stopped fuel subsidy.

But in a post on his Twitter account, Atiku wrote:

”I am a businessman. I look at things from an economic perspective. Questions beg answers. The price of crude is down from where it was in 2019.

“In the US and Europe, fuel prices are far lower than they were in 2019. If we truly deregulated, shouldn’t fuel price have dropped?”

