Atiku receives Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in the UAE

Former Nigerian Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has become one of the first to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine when he was vaccinated in the United Arab Emirates.

A tweet by Abdulrasheed Uba, a member of the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Media Team on Thursday, January 7, said the former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2019 general elections got the vaccine jab while on holiday in the UAE.

Also confirming the news, Atiku’s spokesman, Paul Ibe, said with his principal’s vaccination, the importance of the vaccine in mitigating the effect of the virus cannot be overemphasized.

Ibe revealed that the former vice president received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as part of the mass vaccination programme in the Asian country.

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has been approved by several countries including the United States and the United Kingdom and other parts of the world.

