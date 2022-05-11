Atiku renews call for swift resolutions of Nigerian govt, ASUU dispute

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Wednesday renewed his demand for the swift resolution of the dispute between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The union embarked on a 30-day warning strike on February 14 to press home their demand for the implementation of the agreements signed with the federal government.

ASUU extended its strike by another 12 weeks on Monday over the government’s recalcitrant position on the matter.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant made the call on its Twitter handle.

He lamented the terrible effects of the ongoing strike on the students.

Atiku, therefore, urged the federal government to yield to the union’s demands in earnest, stressing that the continued stay of students at home was not tenable.

He wrote: “Meanwhile, the continued stay of university students at home is not tenable. It’s counterproductive and damaging to national development.

“The FG and ASUU must, as a matter of national priority, come to the negotiation table to resolve all extant issues so that the students can return to school. For their good, the good of their families, and the benefit of Nigeria.”

