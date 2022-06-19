Atiku reveals Okowa’s value to PDP’s 2023 presidential team

The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday described the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as a very valuable asset to the team.

Abubakar chose the Delta State governor as his running mate for the 2023 presidential election last week.

In a message to Nigerians in Abuja, Abubakar said the position of the president, in particular, needed the holder of that office to have clarity of mind when making decisions.

He added that the decision to choose a running mate and how it was made in countries with established democratic culture provides a glimpse on their readiness for the job that awaited them.

Abubakar said: “The Governor of Delta State, Okowa, and I share a lot of personality attributes in common. He is a fine gentleman, but tenacious.

“His experience as a senator will come in handy in some of the legislative reforms that are urgently needed to reformat our governmental processes.

“Okowa and I are incurable optimists in the future of Nigeria and the promises it holds as one united, peaceful and prosperous country.

“Having him on the ticket brings a lot of assets to our campaign.”

He said the pair would work with other leaders of PDP and Nigerians ahead of the election to ensure a convincing victory for the party next year.

“A victory for the PDP in the general election is a victory for Nigeria. When we win, Nigeria wins.

“The stakes in the election are very high, and it gives me tremendous joy that I can count on your support to win the election and get to work in earnest,” the ex-vice president concluded.

