Politics
Atiku, Saraki, Hayatu-Deen, Tambuwal meet to discuss consensus ahead of PDP primaries
Key presidential aspirants under the platform of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have met to discuss consensus building in order to ensure that the opposition party takes over power in 2023 elections.
According to a statement released by the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki on Monday, the aspirants met to mull over important issues which may serve as impediments to the victory of the party as its primary election approaches.
It would be recalled that all the party’s presidential aspirants have been going round for consultations necessary to give the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) an edge in the coming 2023 elections.
The statement reads in part, “This meeting is important for us at this moment. We need to discuss the need for collaboration in our party and across the country, while also conveying our thoughts on the need for consensus-building moving forward.
Read also: Ekiti Guber: Sen Olujimi drops out of PDP primaries, alleges gender discrimination
“Nothing is as crucial as our understanding of what our party needs to do to become victorious in 2023 elections. Building consensus is a required step for now.
“We are pleased with the level of consultations so far, and we look forward to discussing further with other leaders and stakeholders in our great party”, the statement added.
