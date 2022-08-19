Atiku seeks decentralisation of power in wake of electricity workers’ strike

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has reiterated the need for decentralisation of power in the aftermath of the nationwide grid shutdown due to the recent strike by the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE).

Atiku made this call via a series of tweets, on Friday, while calling for the removal of power from the exclusive list.

There was a total blackout across the country on Wednesday following the nationwide strike by electricity workers who were protesting the non-payment of their colleagues’ entitlements and poor working conditions, among others.

Read also: Electricity workers suspend strike

The National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) had in a notice signed by its General Secretary, Joe Ajaero, directed its members across the country to embark on strike from Wednesday.

In his tweets, Atiku noted, “An industrial dispute with the FG in Abuja should not affect an industry in Lagos or a factory in Aba or in Kano or even an average Nigerian who just wants to get home, watch the news and sleep under a ceiling fan.

“In this regard, my approach is to first remove the entire electricity value chain from the exclusive list and give states the power to generate, transmit and distribute electricity for themselves.”

An industrial dispute with the FG in Abuja should not affect an industry in Lagos or a factory in Aba or in Kano or even an average Nigerian who just wants to get home, watch the news and sleep under a ceiling fan. — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) August 18, 2022

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now