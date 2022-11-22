Politics
Atiku shunned Jonathan’s appeal to support 2015 re-election bid – Wike
The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, said on Tuesday the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, turned down former President Goodluck Jonathan’s appeal to support his re-election bid in 2015.
The governor stated this when the Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, commissioned the Akpabu-Itu-Umudiogha road in the Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers.
Wike’s statement came a few days after the former Vice President and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, visited the former Nigerian leader at his Abuja residence.
READ ALSO: Wike finally dumps Atiku? Pledges support for Peter Obi’s campaign
Jonathan, who was defeated by President Muhammadu Buhari in that year’s election, had last week dismissed insinuations that the five aggrieved governors in the PDP were fighting his cause.
Wike and Governors Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) have refused to take part in the PDP 2023 presidential election campaign over the refusal of the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, who is enjoying the support of Atiku, to step down from the role.
The governors met in Lagos at the weekend and reaffirmed their commitment to reconciliation in the party.
However, Wike’s latest statement may have ended the party leaders’ hope of having the Rivers governor on his campaign train ahead of next year’s election.
He said: “Jonathan travelled to the Dorchester Hotel in London to meet Atiku but rather, the former Vice President told Jonathan to relinquish his ticket to him in 2015.”
