Atiku slams APC, calls party Nigeria’s biggest mistake

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has hit hard at the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) describing it as the biggest mistake Nigerians made in their political history.

While receiving stalwarts of the APC who defected to the Peiples Democratic Party (PDP) in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, on Saturday, Atiku called on Nigerians to reject the APC in subsequent elections and the general elections in 2023.

The former Presidential candidate of the PDP also urged APC members to leave the party because of “its woeful performance,” saying the mass defection from the ruling party signalled the coming interment of the APC.”

“We have done a big mistake before by floating a party called the APC. But from today, I am calling on you the Adamawa people to leave your parties and join the PDP because it is the future and the masses, party. APC is Nigeria’s biggest mistake,” Atiku said.

“It was PDP that gave back life to Adamawa State after it was slayed by the APC, ushering the state into her present state of infrastructural development.

“Our schools are now better and our health institutions are in superb shape. I pray that this event will mark the beginning of the internment of the APC,” he added.

During the event, prominent ex-members of APC, including a former secretary to Adamawa State Government, Kobis Thimnu, Chief Daniel Bwala, Sali Bodes, Umar Bello, Nedo Geofrey and Philip Gutuwa were received by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri and other party chieftains into the PDP.

