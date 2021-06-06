Atiku-Soludo 2023 posters flood Abuja | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Atiku-Soludo 2023 posters flood Abuja
The 2023 campaign posters featuring former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo flooded Abuja, the Nigerian capital, at the weekend.
The Atiku-Soludo posters which were printed in different designs and colours were seen in Garki, Maitama, and other strategic locations in the nation’s capital.
Those behind the campaign posters claimed that the Atiku-Soludo alliance would salvage Nigeria’s situation and save the country from collapse.
Atiku was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2019 election.
READ ALSO: Atiku advocates increased investment in youth
He was defeated by President Muhammadu Buhari in the election.
Soludo is one of the several individuals eyeing the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) ticket for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.
However, the national leadership of APGA is yet to react to the development.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...