Atiku spokesman, Bwala, names first task for Tinubu ‘when and if sworn in’

Daniel Bwala, spokesperson for the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign council, has decried the alleged maltreatment of Igbos during the election period.

Bwala made this assertion via a series of tweets on Thursday, in the aftermath of a highly-ethnicised political campaign which has led to insults and violence in cities such as Lagos and Kano.

In a bid to heal the country, Bwala appealed to the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, to unite the country since many Nigerians don’t trust him after “he rigged the election.”

He tweeted, “Someone who claims to have won the election but watches how a tribe is vilified because their kinsman won Lagos and therefore they must be punished. How can such a fellow unite the country?

“I personally believe the Igbo man (I speak In general term) believes in the Nigerian project and lives it in his life and economy. Therefore they must never be profiled and maltreated because of the conduct of few on social media.

“When and if Tinubu gets sworn in on the 29th May, his first task would be to unite a fragmented country and people who do not have confidence and trust in him because he rigged the election. That task is more than everything he has in his manifesto.”

Atiku Abubakar remains the big man in the room. Maintains patriotic posture. He believes in the unity of Nigeria along all lines. He has been there and knows quite well that a United people and country can do the impossible. — D. H Bwala (@BwalaDaniel) April 6, 2023

