Atiku, spokesman, Bwala, urges Obi to sue Nigerian govt over detention in U.K

The detention of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, by authorities in the United Kingdom continues to elicit reactions across the polity.

Daniel Bwala, the spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign, on Friday, waded into the discourse, urging Obi to institute a lawsuit against the Federal Government.

According to Bwala, the Nigerian Immigration Service are complicit in the detention since Obi’s biodata was used by the impersonator.

He further claimed that this was a search campaign to tarnish the image of the former governor of Anambra State.

Bwala tweeted, “One fact is clear, the impersonator was issued the passport by the Nigerian Immigration.They have his bio data and details about him. Peter Obi should sue the Nigerian government in court and compel them to smoke the man out and whoever may be using him for the smear campaign.”

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom immigration is yet to comment on its alleged harassment and detention of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

On Wednesday, the Obi-Datti media office said the LP presidential candidate arrived Heathrow Airport in London on April 7 and was detained after being accosted by an immigration officer who handed him a detention note and told him to step aside.

According to the LP media office, Obi was pulled aside for an alleged duplication offense, implying that he had an impersonator in the country.

The LP said Obi was questioned for a long time, adding that it was very strange for a man who lived for over a decade in the UK.

The Obi-Datti media office said it took the intervention of Nigerians who quickly raised their voices, asking why Obi was being delayed.

