Atiku tackles APC governors for opposing naira redesign

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Monday criticised the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors for rejecting the redesign of the naira notes by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

At least 10 states – Kogi, Zamfara, Lagos, Kaduna, Sokoto, Ogun, Ondo, Cross River, Katsina, and Ekiti – had last week approached the Supreme Court to set aside President Muhammadu Buhari’s order on the naira swap.

The president had during his national broadcast on Thursday extended the validity of the old N200 notes till April 10.

He, however, declared that the old N500 and N1000 notes had ceased to be legal tender contrary to the Supreme Court’s order which held that all the naira notes remain valid pending the determination of the suit filed by the governors on Wednesday.

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, and his colleagues in Kano, Jigawa, and other states had since rejected the president’s directive and insisted that all the banknotes remain valid until the apex court determines otherwise.

In a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Public Communications, Phrank Shaibu, the former Vice President alleged that APC governors were kicking against the policy because it would work against their plans of buying votes in the elections.

He also claimed that the riots which had led to the destruction of banks and Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) by irate youths across the country were instigated by the governors with their utterances on the policy.

The statement read: “The APC and their governors do not love the masses. Their only grouse is their inability to buy votes because of this policy. Nigerians must not be deceived by these unscrupulous politicians.

“The President made it clear that the old N1,000 and N500 notes are no longer legal tender. Those who are dissatisfied with the President’s proclamation should go to court rather than resort to self-help. Two wrongs do not make a right.

“Governor Dapo Abiodun, who is the number one citizen of Ogun State, ought to know better. However, he has been threatening to revoke the C of O of banks that obey the President’s proclamation.



“This act of defiance has evoked rebellion, hence the riots and burning of banks in Sagamu, Abeokuta, and Mowe.

“In viral videos all over social media, agents of Governor Abiodun could be seen sharing the old notes in envelopes branded with the governor’s picture, convincing the supporters that the notes remain legal tenders contrary to the CBN policy.

“It is obvious that Governor Abiodun’s concern has nothing to do with the pains of the people. It is only because of the inability of his party to buy votes. If we may ask, where did the APC in Ogun State get the old notes that are no longer in circulation? These are funds that were stashed for vote buying.

“Oshiomhole is one of the biggest critics of the naira redesign policy. It is not surprising that Governor Obaseki, who is the chief security officer of the state, has established that Oshiomhole is behind the riots. The APC really needs to stop provoking these riots.

“With elections less than five days away, the ultimate goal of the sponsors of these riots may be the postponement of elections. We commend the military and the police so far for curbing some of these riots.

“However, we call on them to go a step further by identifying their sponsors.”

