Atiku, Tinubu lack ideas on how to move Nigeria forward – Sowore

The African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, on Wednesday accused the media of giving undue advantage to the frontline presidential candidates in the 2023 elections.

Sowore, who featured on a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, said the presidential candidates are bereft of ideas, and are projected more by the media to the disadvantage of other candidates.

The frontline presidential candidates are the quartet of Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party’s Atiku Abubakar, the Labour Party flag bearer, Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The four men, according to the Sahara Reporters publisher, lack the ideas on how to move the country forward.

Sowore said: “Bring me and Obi to discuss our ideas on your show, I guarantee that he would not come.

“I know the other two people will not show up – Tinubu and Atiku dare not show up… They should be afraid because anybody who has got no idea should be afraid.”

READ ALSO: Atiku’s travel to US extravagant — Sowore

“In my course of doing media recently…the little media attention we got, I found some very fantastic presidential candidates who have better ideas than the people you (the media) keep pushing in front of the public.

“The media needs to stop doing that; you need to put people who have great ideas of how to make the country work in front of the people.

“Let them keep repeating these ideas until everybody is hearing them, and not people who don’t talk or when they talk, you can’t even hear them, or are not audible enough or not clear enough and you people are saying they’re front liners. How can they be front liners when they don’t have frontline ideas?”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now