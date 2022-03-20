Atiku to declare 2023 presidential bid Wednesday

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar will officially declare his 2023 presidential ambition on Wednesday.

In a statement titled: “2023: Atiku declares intention to run for President,” issued by his media office on Sunday, the ex-Vice President said he would declare his 2023 aspiration at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Abubakar was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2019 election.

A group of businessmen from the North under the auspices of the North-East Business Forum had last week purchased the PDP nomination and expression of interest forms for the Adamawa-born politician.

The statement read: “After several months of consultations with stakeholders across the country and in the Diaspora, as well as all organs of the Peoples Democratic Party, Nigeria’s former Vice President and presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2019 election, Atiku Abubakar, will officially declare his intent to run for the 2023 presidential election on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

“The event which will have Atiku Abubakar’s friends, associates, political leaders, party faithful and supporters in attendance will take place at the International Conference Centre, Abuja at 11:00 a.m.

“His official declaration kick-starts the former Vice President’s participation in the race for the presidential ticket of the PDP ahead of the next year’s general election.”

