ATIKU TO PDP: Let’s rebuild ahead of future challenges

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Saturday urged the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to deploy resources and energy towards strengthening and rebuilding the party ahead of future challenges.

He said in a tweet on his official twitter handle – @Atiku – that the time is not ripe for elections discussion.

Atiku, who was the PDP presidential candidate in the 2019 presidential election, said the party’s priority at the moment should be on how to tackle its challenges.

He said: “Our preoccupation at this point in the @OfficialPDPNig should not focus on elections, but on rebuilding and strengthening of our party for the challenges ahead of us.”

Read also: Faceoff imminent as communications, finance ministers disagree on stamp duty collection

The ex- vice president’s tweet came after the party said it would consult widely on the choice of presidential flag bearer in 2023.

In November, the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) said the party would not stop any of its members, irrespective of geographical zones, from vying for its presidential ticket in 2023.

The party’s former Deputy National Chairman, South West, Chief Olabode George, had on Friday declared his intention to vie for the nation’s highest political office in three years’ time.

Join the conversation

Opinions