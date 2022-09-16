Atiku travels to Europe, dismisses claims of ill-health

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential, Atiku Abubakar, has dismissed claims that his latest trip to Europe was on health grounds.

There were insinuations on Friday that the former Vice President was heading to Europe to treat an undisclosed ailment.

However, in a statement by his media aide, Paul Ibe, the PDP candidate said the trip was a continuation of a business engagement he had in the United Kingdom three weeks ago.

Atiku is expected to leave the country after a meeting with the leadership of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) on Friday evening in Lagos.

The statement read: “Today’s trip is in continuation of an earlier business trip of 3 weeks ago.

“At the conclusion of his European trip, the former Vice President will also use the opportunity to visit his family in Dubai.

“His trip is for business and family purposes and has nothing to do with medicals as being insinuated in some quarters.”

