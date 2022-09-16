News
Atiku travels to Europe, dismisses claims of ill-health
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential, Atiku Abubakar, has dismissed claims that his latest trip to Europe was on health grounds.
There were insinuations on Friday that the former Vice President was heading to Europe to treat an undisclosed ailment.
However, in a statement by his media aide, Paul Ibe, the PDP candidate said the trip was a continuation of a business engagement he had in the United Kingdom three weeks ago.
Atiku is expected to leave the country after a meeting with the leadership of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) on Friday evening in Lagos.
READ ALSO: Atiku campaign organisation downplays PDP crisis, says it’s part of democracy
The statement read: “Today’s trip is in continuation of an earlier business trip of 3 weeks ago.
“At the conclusion of his European trip, the former Vice President will also use the opportunity to visit his family in Dubai.
“His trip is for business and family purposes and has nothing to do with medicals as being insinuated in some quarters.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...