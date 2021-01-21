Atiku urges Biden to help Nigeria fight terrorism

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Wednesday urged the new United States President, Joe Biden, to help Nigeria in its fights against terrorism.

Atiku made the call on his Twitter handle while congratulating Biden who was inaugurated as the US 46th President on Wednesday.

The ex-vice president expressed optimism that Biden’s administration would mark a new era in America’s regeneration and her reaffirmation as the beacon of democracy to the world at large.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain stressed that he looks forward to the removal of every travel restriction on Nigerian citizens in keeping with the good relations between the two nations.

Atiku wrote: “As Joe Biden begins his tenure as the 46th President of the United States of America, I am confident that this new era will mark America’s regeneration and her reaffirmation as the beacon of democracy to the world.

“As I congratulate President Biden and VP Kamala Harris, I urge them and their administration to strengthen US-Nigeria ties and help our beloved nation’s war on terror by providing every type of support required to win the war against the insurgency we face.

“I also look forward to the removal of every travel restriction on Nigerian citizens, in keeping with the good relations that have existed between our two nations beginning with the July 27, 1961 state visit of our first Prime Minister, Alhaji Tafawa Balewa, to President John F. Kennedy, and continuing over the decades since then.

“As the playwright, George Bernard Shaw, once said, America and Nigeria are two nations divided by a common language. And millions of Nigerians and I wish to see that relationship sustained to the mutual benefit of both our democratic nations.

“Congratulations once again and may God bless both our nations and bring about a beneficial tenure for your administration.”

