Atiku urges CCB to dump Keyamo’s petition

Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president, has urged the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) to dismiss the petition that Festus Keyamo, the minister of state for labor and employment, has filed against him.

In its appeal to the CCB, Keyamo had demanded an investigation into Atiku’s alleged use of a Special Purpose Entity to siphon public cash between 1999 and 2007 while serving as vice president.

The CCB had summoned Keyamo for an interview in late March as a response to the petition so that he could substantiate his allegations against Atiku.

Nevertheless, in a letter dated April 7, Atiku cautioned the CCB not to take up the case on the grounds that the issue was already before a court through the counsel of Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN).

Ozekhome, in the letter to the CCB, clarified that it would be sub judice and contemptous for the CCB to be investigating the case when it was already in court.

Ozekhome said, “It is highly inappropriate for a party to a suit to take any extrajudicial steps, or to embark on any course of action that is either tantamount to, or calculated to undermine the authority and integrity of the court, which is dominus litis over the proceedings.

“Such behavior is as condemnable as it is unacceptable. It is strongly frowned upon, by courts of law, as it has the potential of over-reaching the court, the other party and foisting on the court a fait accompli. In fact, it smacks of contempt of court, albeit ex facie curiae.

“Where, however, you persist in your enterprise of investigating this sub judice matter currently pending before a court of competent jurisdiction, we shall be left with no alternative than to activate the judicial process against your goodself,” he said.

