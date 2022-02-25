Atiku urges INEC to roll out 2023 elections guidelines

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Friday urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to roll out its guidelines for 2023 general elections following the signing of the Electoral Act.

The former Vice President made the call on his Twitter handle while reacting to the signing of the Electoral Act by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He commended the National Assembly, civil society organisations and other stakeholders for making the Electoral Act a reality.

Atiku said: “Now that the legal framework for the 2023 elections is in place following President Muhammadu Buhari’s assent to the Electoral Bill, INEC needs to roll out the election guidelines in earnest so that the political parties and Nigerians can fully commence the journey to choose their leaders in 2023.

“I wish to acknowledge the work of the legislature in bringing this law with new innovations into fruition.

“I also pay tribute to the nudge of the civil society and patriotic Nigerians in making this brand new Electoral Act a reality.”

