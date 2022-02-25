Politics
Atiku urges INEC to roll out 2023 elections guidelines
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Friday urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to roll out its guidelines for 2023 general elections following the signing of the Electoral Act.
The former Vice President made the call on his Twitter handle while reacting to the signing of the Electoral Act by President Muhammadu Buhari.
He commended the National Assembly, civil society organisations and other stakeholders for making the Electoral Act a reality.
READ ALSO: INEC begins distribution of ballot materials ahead of Ondo bye-election
Atiku said: “Now that the legal framework for the 2023 elections is in place following President Muhammadu Buhari’s assent to the Electoral Bill, INEC needs to roll out the election guidelines in earnest so that the political parties and Nigerians can fully commence the journey to choose their leaders in 2023.
“I wish to acknowledge the work of the legislature in bringing this law with new innovations into fruition.
“I also pay tribute to the nudge of the civil society and patriotic Nigerians in making this brand new Electoral Act a reality.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...