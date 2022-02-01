Atiku visits Babangida, to declare 2023 presidential bid soon

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar said on Tuesday he would make public his 2023 presidential ambition soon.

Atiku stated this when he paid a courtesy call on former military President, Ibrahim Badamasai Babangida, at his Hilltop Mansion in Minna, Niger State.

There were speculations that the former Vice President was in Minna to convince Babangida to back his 2023 ambition.

Atiku addressed journalists after the meeting, said: “I am on a courtesy call. I will let you know my intention on the presidency at the appropriate time.”

