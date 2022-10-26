Atiku will destroy Nigeria like PDP, lacks idea on how to run a modern state,’ Fani-Kayode replies Obaseki

The former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Wednesday, described as puerile and nonsensical statement credited to the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on the chances of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general elections.

The governor had said on Monday the country would collapse completely if APC retains power next year.

Obaseki, who spoke at the launch of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council in Edo State, also accused the ruling party of destroying the country and failing to deliver on its campaign promises to Nigerians.

However, in a post on his Facebook, Fani-Kayode said the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has destroyed the opposition party by supporting the retention of Iyorchia Ayu as its national chairman.

The APC chieftain insisted the former Vice President must not be entrusted with power next year.

He said: “The notion that Nigeria will break up if our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and our party, the APC wins the presidential election next year is as nonsensical and puerile as it is asinine.

“The corollary of this view is that Nigeria can only remain together if Atiku wins.

“Whilst Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State is free to support whom he wishes it is most unfair for him to attribute some kind of divine or deific status to Atiku Abubakar or hold him out as a unifier or bridge builder. Atiku is by far the most destructive force that has bedevilled the Fourth Republic.

“Not only did he attempt to destroy President Olusegun Obasanjo and his administration which he served from 1999 till 2007 but he also destroyed the chances of his party the PDP and President Goodluck Jonathan from winning the presidential election in 2015 by his infamous deceit and betrayal.

READ ALSO: We won’t allow Atiku treat Nigeria like he treated Wike —Fani-Kayode

“Today in 2022 he has done the same to PDP all over again by dividing the party, violating its constitution with impunity, imposing himself as its presidential candidate, insisting on keeping a divisive, cantankerous and malevolent specimen of a man who calls himself the National Chairman in power and betraying the few righteous and courageous Southern and Northern governors in his party by implementing what is clearly an ethnic, religious and regional agenda.

“When he returned to the PDP it had two testicles but today it only has one left. He devoured the first with his gluttony, hate and greed for power and he left the second intact hoping to devour it at a later date.

“If he ever becomes president, he will destroy Nigeria itself in precisely the same way that he has destroyed the PDP. He will suck out the very soul of our nation with all its goodness and virtues and leave us a shadow of our former selves.

“He is a destroyer and not a unifier: a destroyer that is surrounded by a group of shady businessmen and wild and hungry touts who spend their time throwing crazy parties behind closed doors in exotic locations like Dubai, Paris, and Morocco and who have no idea or knowledge about how to address our nation’s problems or run a modern nation-state.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now