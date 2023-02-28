Politics
Atiku wins in Bayelsa
The latest result of the 2023 presidential election conducted on Saturday released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday morning shows that the presidential candidate of the
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has secured victory in Bayelsa State.
Atiku’s victory which was confirmed at the state presidential election collation centre, also showed that the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi came second while the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, came in third.
According to the electoral umpire, the PDP scored a total of 68,818 votes to lead the others, with Obi securing 49,975, while Tinunu garnered 42,572 votes.
Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) was able to poll 540 votes.
The recorded registered voters in the state was put at 1,056,862, with 177,368 accredited voters across the eight local government areas of the state.
