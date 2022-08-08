Atiku’s aide blasts Keyamo over comment on PDP candidate

Phrank Shaibu, an aide of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Monday blasted the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, over his recent comment on the former Vice President.

Keyamo, who is the spokesman for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, had last week said Atiku was neither tested nor trusted.

He added that the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, was ahead of the PDP candidate in terms of capacity to make decisions.

However, Shaibu, who featured in a Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, said the minister’s comment on his principal was a sign of illiteracy.

He added that Keyamo’s comment was not befitting of a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He said: “You know it’s a mark of wretched illiteracy when a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria speaks in this kind of language. Yes, how could you wake up and said that parents should beg ASUU to call off strike. He has forgotten that the educational system is in bad shape; our schools and universities are ill-funded and underfunded.

“In the first place, if you know the role of Vice President, not forgetting too that His Excellency Atiku Abubakar was not just the regular vice president. He was the chairman of the economic team. He raised a strong team. Have you forgotten the revolution that telecommunication brought to our economy? He led that team.”

