Atiku’s aide, Bwala, alleges INEC worked against PDP, others in Nigeria’s elections

The Spokesman for the Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organisation, Daniel Bwala, has described this year’s general elections as one between the opposition, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the police.

Bwala stated this on his Twitter handle on Saturday.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain’s remark followed reports of violence during the governorship and state house of assembly elections in many parts of the country.

The commission had postponed elections in 10 polling units in Lekki area or Lagos State over fear of political attacks by thugs.

Bwala insisted that the elections were not between the opposition and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He wrote: “The 2023 elections will run down in Nigeria’s history as the year in which the opposition contested the elections not against the weakened and rejected governing party, but against INEC and police.”

