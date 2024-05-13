Atiku’s aide reveals how Wike’s ambition forced Peter Obi out of PDP

Paul Ibe, spokesman for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, has shed light on the internal power struggle that led to former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi’s exit from the party.

Ibe, who spoke during an interview with Channel Television’s Seun Okinbaloye, alleged that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, frustrated Atiku’s efforts to zone the 2023 presidential ticket to the South-East.

He added that the development ultimately forced Obi out of the PDP.

According to Ibe, Atiku was willing to step aside if the party had zoned the ticket to the South-East, but Wike’s ambition to secure the ticket for himself thwarted the move.

Obi left the PDP in May 2022 and joined the Labour Party where he secured the right to contest in the last election.

He finished third in the election. behind President Bola Tinubu and Atiku.

Ibe said: “Atiku did not force Peter Obi out of the party, Wike was instrumental in the exit of Obi because Wike had promoted the zoning of the presidency to the south.

“Atiku Abubakar had said that he was prepared to get himself off the ticket if the party zoned the ticket to the South-East.

“Wike frustrated that effort because he believed that if it was zoned to the south, not the southeast, he would be in the best position to be able to get the ticket.”

