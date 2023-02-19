Atiku’s aide, Shaibu, blasts Keyamo for criticising naira redesign policy

Phrank Shaibu, an aide to Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on communications, has asked Festus Keyamo to resign over his disagreement with the government’s naira redesign policy.

This followed Keyamo’s statement that President Muhammadu Buhari might have been wrongly advised based on the recent policy which had brought untold hardship on Nigerians.

Keyamo, while reacting to the recent broadcast by the President in a recent interview on Channels Television, claimed the disregard for the court order was not good for democracy.

Reacting in a statement on Saturday, Shaibu accused Kayamo of cowardice, adding he should have openly condemned the President for his directive on the policy.

The statement read: “Keyamo should be bold enough to condemn the president and resign just as some ministers usually resign in the United Kingdom when they don’t agree with the Prime Minister’s action.

“If he wants to criticize the president, let him do it boldly with his full chest instead of attacking some unnamed advisers of the president and portraying the President as a helpless old man who does not have a mind of his own. That is a cowardly approach.

“To be clear, Festus Keyamo has been the minister of state for labour and employment since 2019. Under the watch of this retired activist and erstwhile rights crusader, ASUU has spent a combined 18 months on strike in 43 months. Keyamo never spoke up. In fact, he dumped ASUU at the negotiation table to go and campaign for Bola Tinubu.

“When he was confronted on national television, he asked parents to go and negotiate with lecturers. Suddenly, he has found his voice because of a cashless policy that will deter his new master from deploying bullion vans on election day.

“Since Keyamo has suddenly rediscovered his conscience ahead of the election, he also ought to resign as the spokesman for Tinubu’s campaign. He can do this in honour of his former mentor, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, who first exposed the fraudulent past of Bola Tinubu.

“Is it not the height of hypocrisy for Keyamo, a former prosecutor, to be the image maker for Tinubu who forfeited $460,000 to American authorities after being linked to heroin trafficking?”

