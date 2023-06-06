Atiku’s aide, Shuaibu, shades Keyamo, says his tutelage under Fawehinmi a shame 

The Special Assistant on Public Communications to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party {PDP}, Atiku Abubakar, Phrank Shuaibu, has blasted the immediate past Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo over his defeat on Monday at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

According to Shuaibu, Keyamo’s tutelage under late legal luminary, Gani Fawehinmi was a shame.

It would be recalled that Keyamo had ahead of the 2023 general elections, written a petition to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) and other anti-graft agencies to arrest and prosecute Atiku over spurious and unwarranted allegations.

He also filed a suit before the court seeking to order the agencies to expedite action on his petition.

The suit was however dismissed on Monday by Justice James Omotosho, who awarded a N10m fine against Keyamo

Reacting to the court judgement on Monday, Shuaibu noted that Keyamo’s loss was a shame and a confirmation of his incompetence as a lawyer who served under the late Gani Fawehinmi.

The statement read in part: “Keyamo’s incompetence has been confirmed by Justice Omotosho. One wonders how he was elevated to the rank of senior advocate. Despite several clarifications that the allegations leveled against Atiku were trumped up, Keyamo refused to listen to reason.

“Rather than act like a refined lawyer as expected of a senior advocate, he decided to act like a political jobber. Now, he has been disgraced before the entire world. This was a man who served under the legendary, Chief Gani Fawehinmi. What a shame!”

Read also: Wike running after Tinubu begging for appointment, Shehu Sani mocks former Rivers Gov

According to Shuaibu, having lost many high-profile cases in court while serving as an EFCC prosecutor, Keyamo’s defeat did not come as a surprise to him.

“When the jobless former minister was filing the frivolous case, we informed Nigerians that he would lose. The prediction was in line with his antecedents as a failed EFCC prosecutor. Today, we have been justified.

“He was the EFCC prosecutor against Governor Timipre Sylva, but he lost the case. He represented the EFCC against Femi Fani-Kayode and also lost.

“Even the case he instituted against the Lagos State House of Assembly during the Tinubu certificate scandal, marked ID/639M/99, Keyamo didn’t do better. In the case of former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole, in which Keyamo was the lead prosecutor, it also ended in another abysmal failure.

“Keyamo made a name for himself by constantly filing frivolous suits in order to entertain the media. He needs to throw his law certificate into the dustbin so he can face his job as a social media influencer”, Shuaibu added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now