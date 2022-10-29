2023: Atiku’s campaign organization dismisses Fitch’s report predicting Tinubu’s victory as speculative

The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organization on Saturday dismissed as speculative a Fitch Ratings’ report predicting the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 election.

A report released by Fitch Ratings’ subsidiary, The Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research, had earlier on Saturday predicted that the former Lagos State governor would brush aside challenges posed by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar, his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, and 15 others to win the election slated for next February.

However, in a statement issued by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja, the organization said the report was contrived, imaginary, and completely illusory as it did not confirm with available facts on the election.

The statement read: “From all analysis, the said report is merely contrived, imaginary and completely illusory; It is a trivial opinion of ignorant interlopers which does not conform with any empirical or substantiated indicators regarding the direction of the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria.



READ ALSO: Atiku’s travel to US extravagant — Sowore

“While we do not want to conclude on the opinion already widely held in the public space that the report was procured or not emanating officially from Fitch, especially, given the desperation and devious antecedents of the Tinubu Campaign Organization and the All Progressives Congress (APC), it is, however, important to state that these conjectures are direct opposite of the reality on ground.

“It is important to note that the APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has no electoral fighting chance before the PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa.

“Contrary to the report being peddled by the APC, Asiwaju Tinubu is battling with trust issues, stamina concerns, massive open rejection by the majority of voters across the country, mass exodus from his APC into PDP due to the abysmal failures of his party in addition to his (Asiwaju’s) self-confessed selfish motives for being in the presidential race.

“In reality, unlike Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Tinubu has no strong, organic, and reliable political base anywhere in the country and cannot get the required 25 percent in the majority of the states of the federation.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now