Atiku’s emergence as PDP flag bearer influenced by undue monetization — HURIWA

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has described the process that produced Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as grossly corrupt.

The advocacy group disclosed this in a statement issued by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, on Sunday.

According to the group, the opposition party allowed highest bidder to buy the support of delegates, faulting the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for its complicity.

Atiku Abubakar emerged the winner in the presidential primaries held yesterday in Abuja with a total of 371 votes, standing taller than Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, who polled 237 votes, former Senate President Bukola Saraki with 70 votes, Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed with 20 votes and Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel with 38 votes.

Reacting, HURIWA said the election was bent in favour of some aspirants who reportedly paid delegates to secure votes, charging the EFCC to probe the delegates.

The statement read: “According to reports, each of the 767 national delegates that voted at the MKO Abiola Stadium, venue of the presidential primary, allegedly got at least $35,000 from the aspirants. This allegation is yet to be debunked by the individuals so accused.

“HURIWA condemns the conspiracy of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission that pretended that it doesn’t know that bribes exchanged hands. The anti-graft agency sent its operatives to the primary venue but the exchange of dollar still happened as seen in several media reports. How shameful! HURIWA urges the EFCC top echelons in Abuja to prosecute the over 700 delegates that voted on Saturday/Sunday.

Speaking on the unity of Nigeria, HURIWA warned the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) against giving its presidential ticket to a northerner on Wednesday.

“HURIWA urges the APC to give its ticket to the South-East or at least the Southern region so as to preserve the unity of Nigeria or else if APC goes North like PDP, it is a vote of no confidence on the continuous existence of Nigeria”, it added.

