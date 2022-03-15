Atiku’s ex-aide, Afegbua, backs Wike in furs with Obaseki

Former Edo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Prince Kassim Afegbua, has taken sides with Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, over his state Governor, Godwin Obaseki, as the recent war of words between the two governors becomes messier by the day.

While reacting to the quarrel between Wike and Obaseki in a statement on Tuesday, Afegbua, an ex-aide to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, alleged that Obaseki had been manipulating his deputy, Phillip Shaibu, and insisted that “Obaseki and Shaibu cannot win against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State” in their ongoing verbal war.

Afegbua in the statement, also accused Obaseki of often using Shaibu against his political enemies and at the end of the day, abandoning his deputy to be the fall guy.

“For being an insider to all processes that threw up Governor Obaseki and his Deputy, Governor Wike knows exactly what he was talking about. And the solution to all these is the 9-lettered word; gratitude,” Afegbua wrote.

“Just show appreciation and gratitude… Otherwise, the present political impasse in the state will continue its macabre dance.

READ ALSO: ‘You’re a serial betrayer, ungratefulness in your DNA,’ Wike bombs Obaseki

“Governor Obaseki and his co-travellers often behave like political asylum seekers. As migrants who were helped to cross the border, they got into the asylum camp, participated in the internal politics of the camp, and got familiar with it. Having been given residency, they now want to undo the real citizens of the country.

“In fact, they are telling the real citizens that though they are migrants, but that the other integrative laws apply to them. And that if the host country refuses to accord them the leadership, they are ready to tear down the walls, flag, and other insignia that the country holds dear. I doubt if they will live to enjoy the spoil of their new agitation.

“What Governor Obaseki cannot say, he pushes his pliant Deputy to vomit, making him the fall-guy of a system that has been heavily compromised in terms of failed promises and empty rhetorics.

“Obaseki’s Deputy, Phillip Shuaibu, often wants to be seen as fearless, outspoken, and more political than his boss,” Afegbua added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now