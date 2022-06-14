Atiku’s running mate to emerge by Friday — Ayu

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyiochia Ayu, said on Tuesday the running mate for the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, would emerge by Friday.

He stated this at a meeting with members of the consultative committee set up by the party’s leadership to assist the former Vice President to pick a running mate.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had last week given the 18 political parties in the country a June 17 deadline to submit the lists of their presidential candidates and the running mates.

Ayu said the meeting was a continuation of consultations aimed at picking a running mate that would be generally acceptable to Nigerians.

He said: “The presidential candidate of our party would have been here, but this morning he suddenly dashed somewhere.

“He apologised and if he comes early, he will join us. But we will go ahead with the assignment he has given us.

“The candidate wrote to us, as the administrative arm of the party, on the choice of his running mate.

“Various organs of the party are well-represented in his committee — the National Working Committee, the Governors Forum, the National Assembly, and former governors who have put forward their candidates.

“This deliberation will be chaired by my able deputy, Amb. Umaru Damagum.

“I wish you a successful deliberation and I hope you come up with a conclusion between tomorrow and Friday.”

