Atiku’s victory in PDP presidential primary good for Nigeria – BoT chairman

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT), Walid Jibrin, has described the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as the party’s presidential candidate as a good omen for Nigeria.

Abubakar won the PDP presidential ticket at the party’s primary election held last Saturday in Abuja.

In a statement on Monday in Abuja, Jibrin said Abubakar’s outstanding performance as Vice President from 1999 to 2007 makes him a better choice for Nigeria.

He assured that the BoT would help the party to get an acceptable Southerner as running mate ahead of the 2023 elections.

READ ALSO: ‘I am not going back on my word,’ Wike assures Atiku of support in 2023 presidential election

He said: “We must remember Atiku’s outstanding performance as vice-president to Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

“Our party and all our delegates across the 36 states and the FCT must be congratulated for playing good roles.

“My advice, as the PDP BoT Chairman, the conscience of the party, is that we must come together as one entity.

“We must come out as a party, talking with one voice to make our party the greatest, not only in Nigeria and West Africa but in Africa, with no ethnic, sectional, or religious segregation.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now