Atiku’s wife, Titi claims ex-VP won 2019 presidential election

Titi Abubakar, the wife of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, claimed on Wednesday her husband won the 2019 presidential election.

Mrs. Abubakar, who stated this at the PDP rally in Akure, the Ondo State capital, insisted that the former Vice President was robbed of victory three years ago.

Abubakar was defeated by President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 election, after he polled 11.3 million votes while the president got 15.2 million votes.

She said: “My people, I, your daughter, I’m standing in your presence to tell you that my husband has done it before. The last election was won by my husband, but we were robbed.

“My husband, indeed, is a Fulani but he is not a killer and we have been together. I taught him our culture and tradition, and he is part of us.

“During the Obasanjo administration, it was Atiku that brought the likes of el-Rufai, Ngozi Okonjo-iweala, and others who did well for Nigeria.”

