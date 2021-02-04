Latest Sports

Atletico confirm Moussa Dembele’s COVID-19 status, striker goes into isolation

February 4, 2021
By Ben Ugbana

Atletico Madrid Thursday confirmed the positive test of striker Moussa Dembele after all the club’s players and staff underwent testing for COVID-19.

Dembele, who joined the La Liga leaders on loan from Lyon during the just-concluded January transfer window, has gone into self-isolation after the test.

The development is Atletico’s second coronavirus blow in two days after striker following team-mate Joao Felix’s test confirmation on Wednesday.

“Moussa Dembele had a positive result for Covid-19 in the PCR test,” Atletico said in a statement.

“The striker remains isolated at his home, strictly complying with the recommendations of the health authorities and La Liga protocol.”

The 24-year-old will miss Atletico’s Monday’s La Liga outing against Celta Viga as well as upper weekend’s clash against Granada.

