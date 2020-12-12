Atletico’s 26-game unbeaten run ends as Real win Madrid derby

Real Madrid came out as winners of the Madrid derby by inflicting a 2-0 defeat on city rivals Atletico in a La Liga clash on Saturday night.

The defeat ended Atletico’s 26-game unbeaten run in the league, with their last two La Liga losses coming against Real – in February and today.

It is worthy of note that Atletico’s 26-game unbeaten run was the longest of any team in Europe’s top five leagues.

Read Also: Oshoala bags hat-trick in Barca Ladies’ 7-0 win over Valencia

Atletico remain at the summit of La Liga, a point above second-placed Real Sociedad.

Real could have been nine points behind Atletico but instead the gap is down to three.

A goal by Casemiro and an own goal by Jan Oblak helped the defending champions enter back into the title race.

Join the conversation

Opinions