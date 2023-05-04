ATS London to invest in African tech startups. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

1. ATS London to invest in African tech startups

Organizers of leading African tech event in Nairobi and London, Africa Tech Summit (ATS), has announced plans to host the latest edition of its investors networking summit.

The body made the announcement in a statement seen by Ripples Nigeria on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

According to the team, the event is scheduled to hold in June at the London Stock Exchange.

The latest edition will connect 300 industry leaders from across Africa with international investors, corporates, and business ventures.

Speaking on the need to host the event, the team noted that the summit comes at a crucial time for the African tech ecosystem, with a significant decline in funding for tech startups in the first quarter of 2023.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that ATS London summit will provide a platform for entrepreneurs and investors to explore new business opportunities and build strategic partnerships.

Tech Trivia: What type of software program filters incoming network traffic?

A. System cleaner

B. Firewall

C. Mail client

D. Disk utility

Answer: see end of post

2. Village Capital partners Moody, open applications for ecosystem restoration programme

The Innovation for Ecosystem Restoration Africa 2023 programme has opened applications for Africans looking to key into its restoration scheme.

The program, which is run by Village Capital, comes with the support of Moody’s Corporation, a global Capital market player.

READ ALSO:African fintech company, Payday, partners SpaceX’s Starlink in Rwanda. 2 other stories and a trivia

According to the team, the program aims to support entrepreneurs promoting ecosystem restoration by addressing deforestation, land degradation, water scarcity, loss of biodiversity, and adverse climate change.

To date, ecosystem degradation remains to be a significant environmental problem in the region owing to natural and human-induced disturbances.

In recent years, deforestation, land degradation, water scarcity, loss of biodiversity, and adverse climate change have emerged as some of the most pressing challenges facing the region.

With the scheme, the team is open to startups addressing deforestation, land degradation, water scarcity, loss of biodiversity, and adverse climate change, and will connect selected ventures with access to training, networking, mentorship, financial analysis, and media exposure.

3. Nigeria’s Nestcoin launches new digital finance platform for Africans

Nigeria’s fintech startup, Nestcoin, has announced the launch of Onboard, a digital finance platform aiming to provide digital finance services that connect Africans to the global economy.

The startup, which builds products aimed at making finance borderless made the announcement on Thursday.

According to the Fintech player, the need to argument traditional financial services with technology has become urgent as the world evolves.

The new service is, Onboard, which is a digital financial platform owned by its members, is expected to prioritise community as it looks to connect Africans.

Speaking on the development, Yele Bademosi, co-founder and CEO of Nestcoin, said:

“We believe that self-actualisation should be possible, and that you should be free to choose your own future.”

“We want our members to be involved in creating the product they want, so they can create the future they envision. We consider what we have built to be the foundation and invite our users to join our community to build the ideal financial product. Essentially, we are giving you the power to “Be Your Own Bank”

Trivia Answer: Firewall

A physical firewall is a wall made of brick, steel, or other inflammable material that prevents the spread of a fire in a building. In computing, a firewall serves a similar purpose. It acts as a barrier between a trusted system or network and outside connections, such as the Internet. However, a computer firewall is more of a filter than a wall, allowing trusted data to flow through it.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now