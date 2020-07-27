ATTACK AT OBA’S PALACE: Wike cautions APC, Ize-Iyamu, says those who sow the wind will reap whirlwind

The chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Campaign Council on Edo Governorship Election, Governor Nyesom Wike, has condemned the attack on the party at the Place of Oba of Benin on Saturday.

Wike called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate in the state, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, to understand that those “who sow the wind will reap the whirlwind.”

Thugs, allegedly sponsored by the opposition, attacked the PDP campaign team and Governor Godwin Obaseki’s entourage at the Palace of Oba when the party paid a courtesy visit to the traditional ruler on Saturday.

In a statement by the party’s national spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan on Sunday, Governor Wike described the attack as despicable

He said the campaign had commenced investigation into the roles played by certain individuals, including a businessman in the dastard and desecrating act.

“The campaign is also looking into the roles played by one Kabaka in the attack against our entourage.

“Furthermore, the candidate of the APC, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, also needs to understand clearly that there is a limit to intimidation and thuggery, particularly in this election.

“It is highly irresponsible for anybody to attempt to harass, intimidate or cause harm to an assemblage of governors and leaders of the PDP, let alone at the palace of the highly revered Oba of Benin.

“We are already investigating this attempt and if we confirm the involvement of the said businessman, the APC gubernatorial candidate or the said Kabaka, we will not hesitate to take a strong and very decisive action. Enough is Enough!

“The ancient seat of the Oba of Benin is respected and revered across the globe. As a mark of honor for the Oba of Benin, the governors and leaders of our party considered it imperative to pay a visit and honor the monarch.

“It is therefore reprehensible that any true Bini son or daughter will choose such an occasion to demean the monarch and his chiefs,” the statement read in part.

He said the party would leave that to the decision of the Oba and his council.

“No motley group of political vagabonds will be allowed to embarrass us in this campaign” he added:

“We counsel the said businessman, the APC gubernatorial candidate and the said Kabaka to desist from further plans to cause mayhem as those who sow a wind should be ready to reap the whirlwind.”

