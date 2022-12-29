‘Attack, kill any criminal who comes near you,’ Gov Mohammed rallies Bauchi residents against bandits

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed on Thursday gave a shoot- on- sight order to villages ravaged by bandits across the state.

The governor gave the directive when he visited Bogos, Rimi, Kafin Duguri and Mansur villages in Alkaleri local government area of the state.

The villages were recently attacked by bandits who killed 20 people and burnt down houses.

The attacks followed the killing of 12 suspected bandits including one of the kingpins by police and local vigilantes in the communities.

The governor, who spoke at the palace of the District Head of Yelwan Duguri, Alh Adamu Mohammed Duguri, described the incident as unfortunate and an unacceptable trend that must be stopped at all cost.

He charged the residents of the area to rise up, take up arms and defend themselves against the criminals.

The governor in June urged the people of the state to cooperate with security agents in the efforts to secure the state.

Mohammed said: “You are known to be men and you should not allow these bad elements subdue you. Defend your land and liberate yourselves.”

READ ALSO: Gov Mohammed warns Bauchi residents on bandits’ threats

He also charged the people to search themselves and bring out the bad eggs amongst them.

The governor assured that his administration would continue to work with the security agencies operating in the state to protect lives and properties of innocent citizens.

At Kafin Duguri, he commended the people for standing to defend themselves from the attacks by bandits.

Mohammed told the residents to take up arms against the bandits and kill them if they try to attack them.

He added: “I know you people to be warriors including your women, rise up, defend your people and the neighbourhood from the activities of the bandits.

“That is the way it should be, we should defend ourselves from any form of banditry and criminal activities. What you did was the right thing and you should continue to do that even to your neighbours.

“My administration will support you with logistics, equip you and arm you to be able to fight and repel the attackers. From now on, anyone who comes to attack you to kill you, defend yourselves, attack and kill him. They can’t stop us from living in peace. All these communities have been existing for over 500 years, we will not allow these Zamfarawa (bandits) to chase us away from our ancestral land.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now