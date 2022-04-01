Attack on Anambra divisional police headquarters unwarranted – Peter Obi

The former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, on Friday condemned the attack on Amichi Divisional Police Headquarters in Nnewi-South Local Government Area of the state.

Gunmen had earlier on Friday attacked the police headquarters in the area.

However, no casualty was recorded in the attack.

The incident came just 24 hours after hoodlums attacked administrative headquarters of the same local council.

READ ALSO: Gunmen attack another police station in Anambra

Obi, who reacted to the attack on his Twitter handle, described it as unwarranted and bad.

He wrote: “The attack by hoodlums on the Amichi Divisional Police Headquarters in Nnewi-South Local Government Area of Anambra State is condemnable.”

Anambra and other states in the South-East had witnessed several attacks on police formations and other public facilities in the last one year.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now