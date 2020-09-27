Attack on Borno governor’s convoy reinforced calls for rejig of Nigeria’s security architecture - PDP | Ripples Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned Friday’s fresh attacks on the convoy of Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, by Boko Haram insurgents.

In a statement issued on Sunday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP said the repeated attacks on the governor and the rising terrorist attacks, reinforced apprehensions about security compromises and lapses in the country.

The party said the repeated attacks on the governor also confirmed Nigerians’ call for the immediate rejig of the nation’s security architecture.

The jihadists had on Friday killed 30 persons including security personnel during an attack on the governor’s convoy in Borno State.

The statement read: “This is particularly with Governor Zulum’s insistence that the security architecture in the North East axis is being compromised.

“Our party is alarmed by the frightening situation where insurgents now have the temerity of repeated attacks on the armed convoy of a state governor.

“This highlights the nightmare being witnessed by ordinary compatriots, as soft targets, in various troubled areas across our dear nation.

“The PDP restates our call to President Muhammadu Buhari to heed the call by well-meaning Nigerians, including the two chambers of the National Assembly, to immediately rejig the nation’s security apparatchik.

“Mr. President should rejig the nation’s security apparatchik by replacing his service chiefs with fresh hands to effectively confront the security challenges facing our nation.”

The party commiserated with Zulum and families of the victims of the incessant attacks and urged the governor not to be deterred by the situation.

“The PDP also salutes the gallantry of our troops fighting in the fronts despite the odds and urged Nigerians to remain prayerful and alert in this trying time,” the statement added.

