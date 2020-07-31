ATTACK ON GOV ZULUM: Again, Reps call on Buhari to sack service chiefs

President Muhammadu Buhari has once again been asked to sack the service chiefs, over the rising insecurity situation in the country.

The call was made by the House of Representatives in a statement signed by its Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, on Friday.

The call by the lawmaker followed the attack on Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Zulum’s convoy, by Boko Haram insurgents on Wednesday.

According to Elumelu, with the latest security development, President Buhari should implement the recent resolution passed by both chambers of the National Assembly, calling on him to dismiss the service chiefs.

Expressing dismay over the attack on Borno State governor’s convoy, Elumelu said that the sad event was more reason President Buhari should without any further delay, review the nation’s security architecture.

He said, “We the opposition lawmakers hereby in the strongest terms restate the call to President Muhammadu Buhari to honour the resolution of the National Assembly and immediately remove the Service Chiefs and bring in new hands to effectively confront the security challenges confronting our nation.”

He said both the attack on Zulum and other attacks by the terrorists and other criminal activities in various parts of the country further reinforced the need to inject new hands with fresh ideas to handle the security architecture of the country.

There has been constant calls on Buhari to sack the service chiefs over their perceived failure to address the worsening insecurity in the country.

The call was recently repeated by the federal lawmakers.

However, Buhari in a statement by his spokesman, told them that it remained his prerogative to either hire or dismiss the service chiefs.

