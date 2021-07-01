Attack on Igboho’s home a sad indicator of Nigeria’s slide to Abacha’s era – Afenifere

The Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, on Thursday, faulted the Federal Government over the attack on the Ibadan, Oyo State, home of self-acclaimed Yoruba freedom fighter, Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, by unknown persons.

Some men had in the early hours of Thursday raided the activist’s house and abducted his wife and six other persons.

Two persons were reportedly killed while cars and valuable items were destroyed during the attack.

The group in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, condemned the Gestapo style in which gunmen suspected to be security agents invaded the activist’s residence at about 1:00 a.m. on Thursday.

Afenifere described the attack as “a sad indicator of Nigeria’s fast slide to the era of late dictator, Sani Abacha, who ruled the country from 1993 to 1998.

The statement read: “We are forced into this deduction for a number of reasons. Firstly, eyewitness accounts indicated that vehicles and uniforms of the attackers were that of the security agencies.

“Secondly, the failure of security agencies to confront the attackers further implicated the government. It was reported that the attack lasted for more than three hours. Igboho’s residence is in a highly populated area within minutes’ reach to surrounding police stations.

“That no rescue team came from any of the police units including the DSS office in Ibadan for the several hours that the attack lasted makes it difficult not to believe that the government is complicit in the attack.

“We recall with sadness how voices that were opposed to the dictatorial tendencies of Abacha regime were under serious attacks. We recalled how patriots like General Alani Akinrinade, Pa Abraham Adesanya, Pa Alfred Rewane etc were attacked resulting in the untimely and gruesome murder of Pa Rewane.”

It decried the attack which occurred just 48 hours to the planned Yoruba Nation rally in Lagos.

“What is wrong in canvassing for self-determination so long as such agitation is devoid of violence? The constitution the country is running guarantees the right of every Nigerian to express opinion and even carry out rallies as long as such are done without violence.

“To the best of our knowledge, none of the rallies that Sunday Igboho has led in his campaign for a Yoruba nation could be said to be violent nor was he implicated in illegal activities. Why then should he be subjected to the kind of treatment his household received on Thursday morning?”

