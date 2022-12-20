Attack on INEC facilities a major threat to 2023 elections – Falana

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, on Monday described the attack on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) offices as a major threat to the peaceful conduct of the 2023 elections.

The INEC offices in Osun, Enugu, Imo, Ebonyi, and Ogun States had come under attack lately with several electoral materials including Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) and ballot boxes destroyed by criminals.

In a statement he personally signed, the rights activists lamented that elections cannot take place in over 40 local government areas that are under the control of bandits, terrorists, and armed gangs in the country.

He also expressed concern at the inability of security agents to arrest and prosecute the criminals, and other persons suspected to be working against the peaceful conduct of the elections next year.

The statement read: “In spite of the fact that the facilities are said to be well guarded, the criminal elements involved in the nefarious activities generally operate without any challenge from security forces.

READ ALSO:Falana wants EFCC to prosecute any lawyer caught in money laundering

“If the dangerous trend continues on a larger scale INEC will not be in a position to conduct elections in the affected areas. It is therefore curious to note that the few suspected arsonists have not been charged before any court.

“The state of insecurity in Nigeria has also constituted a serious threat to the conduct of credible elections. It has been confirmed that elections cannot take place in the over 40 local government areas in different parts of the country which are firmly in the control of various armed gangs, including bandits, terrorists, known and unknown gunmen.

“The territories seized by the criminal gangs are in Borno, Kaduna Katsina, Niger, Sokoto, Zamfara, Abia and Imo States.

“As the security of electoral officials and election materials cannot be guaranteed in the seized territories the authorities of the armed forces should ensure that an enabling environment exists for the conduct of elections in all the states of the federation.

“Otherwise, the elections may be postponed indefinitely in territories controlled by the armed gangs with serious implications for the 2023 general elections.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now