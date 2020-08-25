ATTACK ON JOURNALIST: Fani-Kayode an intolerant, unstable person – NUJ

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has confirmed what it described as the “gangster-like outburst by Chief Femi Fani Kayode against the Cross River State Correspondent of the Daily Trust Newspaper, Eyo Charles who asked him a simple question which he felt was embarrassing”.

The union said by his action, Fani-Kayode had exposed himself the more as an “intolerant and unstable person who will not want his activities closely scrutinised by the media”.

The group was reacting to a video, where the former minister of Aviation was seen raining abuses on a journalist, and threatening to report him to his publisher, for asking him a question he felt was embarrassing.

The NUJ in a swift reaction on Tuesday signed by it’s president, Chris Isiguzo, said “It is instructive to remind the likes of Fani Kayode that it is the Constitutional right of Journalists to monitor and keep a check on people and institutions in power.

READ ALSO: Angry Fani-Kayode tears into journalist during press conference

“By delving into politics and holding political office, Fani Kayode is very conversant with the watchdog role of the media.

“For him to have embarked on assessment of projects in some states, even though we are yet to be told under what platform, he is doing so, it is proper for the media to hold him to account for his actions and decisions.

“His reaction was totally unacceptable, dishonourable and reprehensible and we demand for retraction of his untoward, irritating and awkward utterances which negate simple decorum and civility.

“We are more shocked that the same Kayode who had in recent times, used his social media handles to call leaders to account is at the same time attacking a Journalist for a simple demand for him to unmask those behind his nationwide tour. He had already visited six states. This is indeed, terribly disappointing”.

Join the conversation

Opinions