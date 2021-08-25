Politics
Attack on NDA proves Buhari’s ineptitude —PDP
The brazen attack on Nigeria’s premier military training institution, the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) Kaduna, has proven the further failure and ineptitude of the administration of President Muhammed Buhari, according to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
While reacting to the invasion of the Afaka Barracks of the NDA by gunmen suspected to be bandits on Tuesday morning, the opposition party also referenced the fact that some state governors have been sending vehicles to troubled states in the country to evacuate their citizens in the past few days, saying it was also proof that Nigerians have lost confidence in the Buhari government.
The statement titled, “Terrorism: Nigerians Have Lost Hope in Buhari, APC,” and signed by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, expressed sadness that the insecurity situation has so deteriorated under the regime that suspected bandits now have the temerity to attack military formations.
Part of the statement made available to Ripples Nigeria on Wednesday morning reads:
“Bandits and terrorists are now freely ravaging our communities in Kano, Kaduna, Kogi, Benue, Zamfara, Adamawa, Taraba, Borno, Yobe, Imo and other states of the federation, including Mr. President’s home state, Katsina, where the governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has now asked victims of terror attacks to defend themselves.
Read also: Bandits attack Nigerian Defence Academy, kill two officers, abduct one
“The decision by some state governments to evacuate their citizens from violence and terror ridden states, including Plateau State, further confirms that Nigerians have lost faith in the capacity of President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress administration to secure the nation.
“It is distressing that having lost hope in the capacity and commitment of the President Buhari-led APC administration to protect their citizens, state governments are now sending vehicles to the University of Jos, Plateau state, to evacuate their citizens.
“This shows their complete loss of confidence in the APC administration and the empty promises by the Buhari Presidency.
“It is even more disheartening that while our nation is under turmoil and while hundreds of helpless Nigerians, including innocent students, are languishing in kidnappers’ den, President Buhari and APC leaders are more interested in their lavish funfair with state owned resources and facilities.
The PDP further noted that violence and acts of terrorism had escalated across the country due to the incompetence and compromises of the Buhari regime as well as its refusal to heed wise counsel from well-meaning Nigerians, including the PDP on how to secure and stabilize the nation.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...